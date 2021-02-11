RFQ/LOG/2021/18:PROVISION OF GENERAL ROOF MAINTENANCE, CLEANING OF ROOF SURFACES, GUTTERS & SERVICING OF DRAINAGE SYSTEMON AN AS AND WHEN REQUIRED BASIS FOR SABC AUCKLAND PARK

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 11 February 2021

RFQ DESCRIPTION PROVISION OF GENERAL ROOF MAINTENANCE, CLEANING OF ROOF SURFACES, GUTTERS & SERVICING OF DRAINAGE SYSTEMON AN AS AND WHEN REQUIRED BASIS FOR SABC AUCKLAND PARK.

Submissions must be electronically submitted to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,The Tenderer shall have a CIDB Grading of minimum level 3 GB. The Tenderer shall provide a certificate valid at the time of closing and at the time of award.

For queries, please contact Livhuwani Ramushweu via email:

Ramushweuls@sabc.co.za

CLOSING DATE & TIME 19 February 2021 AT 12HOO