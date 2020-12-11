RFQ/LOG/2020/92:APOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER / S FOR PROVISION OF BUILDING MAINTENANCE SERVICES FOR SABC AUCKLAND PARK ON AN AS AND WHEN REQUIRED BASIS FOR A PERIOD OF ONE (1) YEAR.

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 11 DECEMBER 2020

COMPULSORY BRIEFING SESSION / SITE INSPECTION NOT APPLICABLE RFQ DESCRIPTION APOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER / S FOR PROVISION OF BUILDING MAINTENANCE SERVICES FOR SABC AUCKLAND PARK ON AN AS AND WHEN REQUIRED BASIS FOR A PERIOD OF ONE (1) YEAR. CLOSING DATE & TIME 19 JANUARY 2021 AT 12H00

Submissions must be electronically emailed to tenderqueries@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

The Tenderer shall have a CIDB Grading of minimum 3GB. The Tenderer shall provide a valid certificate at the time of closing and at the time of award.

For queries, please contact Porcia Ntozini at Tel +2711 714-2776 or email : ntozinilp@sabc.co.za

The SABC requests your quotation on the services listed above. Please furnish us with all the information as requested and return your quotation on the date and time stipulated above. Late and incomplete submissions will invalidate the quote submitted.