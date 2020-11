RFQ/LOG/2020/86: DIESEL ENGINE GENERATORS MAINTENANCE AND SERVICE FOR SABC POLOKWANE AND THOHOYANDOU FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS

RFQ ISSUE DATE 03 November 2020 CLOSING DATE & TIME 13 November 2020 @ 12:00 Attachments Diesel engine generators maintenance and service for SABC Polokwane and Thohoyandou File size: 749 KB Downloads: 57