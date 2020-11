RFQ/LOG/2020/85:APPOINTMENT OF AN AUCTIONEER FOR DISPOSAL OF SABC NON – CORE PROPERTIES

TENDER COLLECTION OR ISSUE DATE 30 OCTOBER 2020

CLOSING DATE & TIME 10 NOVEMBER 2020 @ 12:00

BRIEFING SESSION (NON – COMPULSORY) 04 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 10HOO VIA MICROSOFT MEETING

Submissions must be electronically submitted to tenderqueries@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,

For queries, please contact Mandla Sikhonde via email: Sikhondemt@sabc.co.za