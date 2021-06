RFQ/IT/2021/68:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO ASSIST WITH FIBRE OPTIC CABLING UPGRADE AND SUPPLY OF CISCO CABLING INTERFACES

RFQ RFQ/IT/2021/68 RFQ ISSUE `DATE 11 June 2021 BRIEFING SESSION N/A RFQ DESCRIPTION APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO ASSIST WITH FIBRE OPTIC CABLING UPGRADE AND SUPPLY OF CISCO CABLING INTERFACES CLOSING DATE & TIME 25 June 2021 AT 12HOOpm

Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED

For queries, please contact Livhuwani Ramushweu on email ramushweuls@sabc.co.za