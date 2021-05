RFQ/IT/2021/61:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO PROVIDE LTO ARCHIVE SYSTEM SUPPORT SERVICES WHICH INCLUDES INSTALLATION, CONFIGURATION AND TROUBLESHOOTING THE WHOLE LTO ARCHIVING SYSTEM AT THE SABC POSTPRODUCTION FACILITIES

RFQ RFQ/IT/2021/61 RFQ ISSUE `DATE 27 May 2021

RFQ DESCRIPTION APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO PROVIDE LTO ARCHIVE SYSTEM SUPPORT SERVICES WHICH INCLUDES INSTALLATION, CONFIGURATION AND TROUBLESHOOTING THE WHOLE LTO ARCHIVING SYSTEM AT THE SABC POSTPRODUCTION FACILITIES.

CLOSING DATE & TIME 11 June 2021 AT 12H00

Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ