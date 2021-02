RFQ/IT/2021/12:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO PROVIDE MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT OF IBM 3590 MAINFRAME TAPE DRIVES FOR A PERIOD OF NINE (9) MONTHS

RFQ NUMBER: RFQ/IT/2021/12 TENDER ISSUE DATE 28 JANUARY 2021 BRIEFING SESSION N / A RFQ DESCRIPTION APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO PROVIDE MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT OF IBM 3590 MAINFRAME TAPE DRIVES FOR A PERIOD OF NINE (9) MONTHS CLOSING DATE & TIME 09 FEBRUARY 2021 @ 12pm Attachments IBM MAIINFRAME SUPPORT AND TAPE DRIVES File size: 304 KB Downloads: 16