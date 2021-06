RFQ//FIN/2021/1:INVITATION TO THE ART CONSERVATION (RESTORATION AND MAINTENANCE) AND ASSOCIATED SERVICES TO BE INCLUDED ONTO A LIST OF A PANEL OF SERVICE PROVIDERS FOR SABC ON AN “AS AND WHEN” REQUIRED BASIS FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS

INVITATION NUMBER: RFQ//FIN/2021/1

TENDER ISSUE DATE 02 JUNE 2021

BRIEFING SESSION NOT APPLICABLE

CLOSING DATE & TIME 02 JULY 2021 AT 12H00

Queries related to this project should be directed to Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za