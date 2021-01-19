Attachments

RFQ/FIN/2021/1:APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER / S FOR PROVISION OF ART CONSERVATION (RESTORATION AND MAINTENANCE) AND ASSOCIATED SERVICES ON AN AS AND WHEN REQUIRED BASIS FOR SABC AT A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS

1TENDER ISSUE DATE 19 JANUARY 2021

BRIEFING SESSION 26 JANUARY 2021 AT 10H00

Submissions must be electronically submitted to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,

For queries, please contact Lerato Thage via email: Thagelm@sabc.co.za, or Mandla

Sikhonde via email: Sikhondemt@sabc.co.za

The SABC requests your quotation on the services listed above. Please furnish us with all the information as requested and return your quotation on the date and time stipulated above. Late and incomplete submissions will invalidate the quote submitted.

CLOSING DATE & TIME 01 FEBRUARY 2021 @ 12:00