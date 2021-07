RFQ/ENG/2021/82:SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF THREE (3) SERVERS AS WELL AS PROVISION OF FIVE (5) YEARS SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE SUPPORT FOR SABC ELECTIONS DATA SYSTEM AS ONCE OFF PROJECT

RFQ/ENG/2021/82 RFQ ISSUE DATE 14 JULY 2021 RFQ DESCRIPTION SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF THREE (3) SERVERS AS WELL AS PROVISION OF FIVE (5) YEARS SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE SUPPORT FOR SABC ELECTIONS DATA SYSTEM AS ONCE OFF PROJECT CLOSING DATE & TIME 26 July 2021 AT 12HOO Attachments RFQ-ENG-2021-82 File size: 967 KB Downloads: 24