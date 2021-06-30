RFQ/ENG/2021/76:SUPPLY, DELIVERY, INSTALLATION & COMMISSIONING OF PRO-TOOLS CONTROL SURFACE AND NETWORK STORAGE FOR KZN DRAMA STUDIO

RFQ NO RFQ/ENG/2021/76

RFQ ISSUE DATE 30th June 2021

Briefing Session Date & Time

N/A

 Bidders are requested to submit their queries related to the RFQ via

email to: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

 All queries and responses will be consolidated and published on all the

platforms that advertised the tender before the closing date and time

 The closing time for clarification of queries is 3 (three) days before bid

closing date

RFQ DESCRIPTION SUPPLY, DELIVERY, INSTALLATION & COMMISSIONING OF PRO-TOOLS

CONTROL SURFACE AND NETWORK STORAGE FOR KZN DRAMA STUDIO

CLOSING DATE & TIME 21st July 2021 @ 12:00 (3 WEEKS)

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT

BE CONSIDERED

Submissions must be delivered electronically to RFQsubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this

RFQ. Refer to Section 13 of the RFQ Document for Conditions to be observed when bidding.

For queries, please contact Pamela Penze on email penzep@sabc.co.za

The SABC requests your quotation on the services listed above. Please furnish us with all the in