RFQ/ENG/2021/52:PROVISION OF ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES FOR SABC GQEBERHA (PE) OFFICE

RFQ RFQ/ENG/2021/52 RFQ ISSUE `DATE 08 JUNE 2021

BRIEFING SESSION DATE: 11 JUNE 2021 TIME: 11 AM to 12H00 PLACE: TO BE CONDUCTED VIA SABC MICROSOFT TEAMS WALK ABOUT SESSION OR SITE VIEWING DATE: 14 JUNE 2021 TIME: 11H00 AM to 12h00 PLACE: GQEBERHA (PE) OFFICE RFQ DESCRIPTION PROVISION OF ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES FOR SABC GQEBERHA (PE) OFFICE CLOSING DATE & TIME 23 JUNE 2021 AT 12HOO

Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

OR

Must be hand delivered at the SABC Port Elizabeth Reception, Conyngham Street, Parsons Hill, Gqeberha (PE), 6000, Eastern Cape (in the RFQ box) on or before the closing date of this RFQ. Please consult receptionist