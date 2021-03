RFQ/ENG/2021/41:APPOINTMENT OF A PRINCIPAL CONTRACTOR (ARCHITECT) FOR LESEDI FM LIVE AND BACKUP STUDIO UPGRADE

APPOINTMENT OF A PRINCIPAL CONTRACTOR (ARCHITECT) FOR LESEDI FM LIVE AND BACKUP STUDIO

UPGRADE

RFQ NO RFQ/ENG/2021/41

RFQ ISSUE DATE 23rd March 2021

Virtual Briefing session on Microsoft Teams

30th March 2021

CLOSING DATE & TIME 06th April 2021 @ 12:00 (2 WEEKS)

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED

Submissions must be delivered electronically to RFQsubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this

RFQ. Refer to Section 13 of the RFQ Document for Conditions to be observed when bidding.

For queries, please contact Pamela Penze on email penzep@sabc.co.za