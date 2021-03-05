RFQ/ENG/2021/26:PROVISION OF SOFTWARE FOR TRANSPORT STREAM RECORDING AND ANALYSING AS A ONCE OFF PERIOD

`DATE 05 MARCH 2021 RFQ DESCRIPTION PROVISION OF SOFTWARE FOR TRANSPORT STREAM RECORDING AND ANALYSING AS A ONCE OFF PERIOD

CLOSING DATE & TIME 16 MARCH 2021 AT 12HOO

Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED

For queries, please contact Masango Lerato on email masangorl@sabc.co.za

The SABC requests your quotation on the services listed above. Please furnish us with all the information as requested and return your quotation on the date and time stipulated above. Late and incomplete submissions will invalidate the quote submitted.