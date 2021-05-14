RFQ/ENG/2021/51:SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF AN UNDERGROUND DIESEL TANK FOR SABC AT AUCKLAND PARK AS ONCE OFF PROJECT

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 14 MAY 2021
RFQ DESCRIPTION SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF AN UNDERGROUND DIESEL TANK FOR SABC AT AUCKLAND PARK AS ONCE OFF PROJECT
RFQ BRIEFING SESSION 20 MAY 2021 AT 11:00 SABC RADIO PARK BUILDING ENTRANCE 2 RADIO PARK RECEPTION
CLOSING DATE & TIME 28 MAY 2021 AT 12HOO
Submissions must be hand delivered at Radio Park Reception, Tender Box, Corner Henley & Artillery Road Auckland Johannesburg on or before the closing date of this RFQ
The Tenderer shall have a CIDB Grading of minimum 3CE . The Tenderer shall provide a valid certificate at the time of closing and at the time of award.
For queries, please contact Porcia Ntozini on email ntozinilp@sabc.co.za