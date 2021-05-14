RFQ/ENG/2021/51:SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF AN UNDERGROUND DIESEL TANK FOR SABC AT AUCKLAND PARK AS ONCE OFF PROJECT

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 14 MAY 2021

RFQ DESCRIPTION SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF AN UNDERGROUND DIESEL TANK FOR SABC AT AUCKLAND PARK AS ONCE OFF PROJECT

RFQ BRIEFING SESSION 20 MAY 2021 AT 11:00 SABC RADIO PARK BUILDING ENTRANCE 2 RADIO PARK RECEPTION

CLOSING DATE & TIME 28 MAY 2021 AT 12HOO

Submissions must be hand delivered at Radio Park Reception, Tender Box, Corner Henley & Artillery Road Auckland Johannesburg on or before the closing date of this RFQ

The Tenderer shall have a CIDB Grading of minimum 3CE . The Tenderer shall provide a valid certificate at the time of closing and at the time of award.

For queries, please contact Porcia Ntozini on email ntozinilp@sabc.co.za