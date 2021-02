RFQ/ENG/2021/13: SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND INSTALLATION OF AN UNDERGROUND DIESEL TANK AT AUCKLAND PARK

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 15 FEBRUARY 2021 RFQ BRIEFING SESSION DATE 18 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 11:00 RADIO PARK BUILDING ENTRANCE 2 RADIO PARK RECEPTION CLOSING DATE & TIME 26 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 12HOO Attachments RFQ ENG 2021 13 - SUPPLY DELIVERY AND INSTLLATION OF DIESEL TANK File size: 358 KB Downloads: 41