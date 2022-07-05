RFQ/LOG/2022/85:Appointment of a Service Provider for the Relocation & Transporting of Assets from the Tshwane Office to Auckland Park Campus

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 05 July 2022 COMPLUSORY BRIEFING SESSION CORNER SCHOEMAN & FESTIVAL STREET, HATFIELD, PRETORIA Date: 06 July 2022 Time: 10:00am RFQ DESCRIPTION Appointment of a Service Provider for the Relocation & Transporting of Assets from the Tshwane Office to Auckland Park Campus CLOSING DATE & TIME 08 July 2022 @ 12:00

Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

For queries, please contact: Ledile Mokgalapa via email: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za