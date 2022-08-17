RFQ/LOG/2022/81:MAINTENANCE AND REPAIRS OF STANDBY GENERATORS AT SABC OFFICES MBOMBELA FOR A PERIOD OF 3 YEARS.

RFQ ISSUE DATE 17 AUGUST 2022

CLOSING DATE & TIME 31 AUGUST 2022 AT 12H00

Quotations can be hand delivered to: SABC’s Tender Box, Cnr Andrew and Madiba Drive, Mbombela,

alternatively submissions can be emailed to: RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of

this RFQ.

The tenderer shall hold CIDB grading EB 1 or Higher (Register with the board or hold valid registration issued

by the board) on the RFQ closing and award date.

For queries, please contact Asakundwi Nenguda at: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.