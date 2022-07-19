Attachments

RFQ/LOG/2022/79:APPOINTMENT OF A SPECIALIZED WATERPROOFING SERVICE PROVIDER FOR THE MAINTENANCE, REPAIR, AND PAINT WORK OF CORRUGATED IRON ROOFS AND DRAINAGE SYSTEM AT THE AUCKLAND PARK CAMPUS FOR A SIX (6) MONTHS PERIOD

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 19 JULY 2022

CLOSING DATE & TIME 05 AUGUST 2022 At 12H00PM

Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za :on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED

The Tenderer shall have a CIDB Grading of minimum 4GB or 4CE. The Tenderer shall provide a valid certificate at the time of closing and at the time of award.

For queries, please contact Blonde Ngoepe on email tenderqueries@sabc.co.za