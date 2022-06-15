RFQ/LOG/2022/65:APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER TO OPERATE CANTEEN SERVICES AT SABC, WESTERN CAPE FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS

RFQ RFQ/LOG/2022/65 RFQ ISSUE `DATE 15 June 2022 NON-COMPULSORY BRIEFING SESSION & SITE VIEWING Tuesday 21 June 2022 @ 10:00 TO 11:00 SABC 209 Beach Road, Sea Point RFQ DESCRIPTION APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE PROVIDER TO OPERATE CANTEEN SERVICES AT SABC, WESTERN CAPE FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS CLOSING DATE & TIME 30 June 2022 @ 12:00

Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za or hand delivered to SABC reception, Sea Point on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

For queries, please contact Thembikhaya Simayile on email simayilet@sabc.co.za