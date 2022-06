RFQ/LOG/2022/64:PROVISION OF PEST CONTROL SERVICES FOR SABC NW FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS

TENDER COLLECTION OR ISSUE DATE 13 June 2022

RFQ DESCRIPTION PROVISION OF PEST CONTROL SERVICES FOR SABC NW FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS CLOSING DATE & TIME 01 July 2022 @12:00

Submissions must be logged in the SABC Tender Box at the

SABC North West,

Corner Dr Albert Luthuli Drive and James Moroka Drive,

Mmabatho

OR

Electronic submission to: RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za

For queries, please contact Namhla Siko via email: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za