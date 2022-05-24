RFQ/LOG/2022/59:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE, TECHNICAL SUPPORT, REPAIRS AND LEASING OF GENERATORS AT SABC AUCKLAND PARK FOR THREE YEARS.

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 24 MAY 2022

Compulsory RFQ Briefing Session Date 30 MAY 2022 @ SABC AUCKLAND PARK, ENTRANCE 2 RADIO PARK AUDITORIUM @ 11H00AM

CLOSING DATE & TIME 20 JUNE 2021 AT 12H00PM

Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

The Tenderer shall have a CIDB Grading of minimum 4EP/EB. The Tenderer shall provide a valid and active certificate at the time of closing and at the time of award.

For queries, please contact Vusimuzi Kheswa via email: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za