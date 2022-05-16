RFQ/LOG/2022/51:APPOINTMENT OF A GARDENING MAINTENANCE SERVICE PROVIDER FOR SABC GQEBERHA (PORT ELIZABETH) FOR A PERIOD OF SIXTY (60) MONTHS

TENDER COLLECTION OR ISSUE DATE 16 May 2022

NON-COMPULSORY BRIEFING SESSION & SITE VIEWING 19 May 2022 @ 10:00 TO 12:00 RFQ DESCRIPTION APPOINTMENT OF A GARDENING MAINTENANCE SERVICE PROVIDER FOR SABC GQEBERHA (PORT ELIZABETH) FOR A PERIOD OF SIXTY (60) MONTHS CLOSING DATE & TIME 14 June 2022 @12:00

Submissions must be electronically submitted to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this

RFQ or delivered to: SABC Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), Reception Area, Conyngham Street, Parsons’s Hill, Port Elizabeth on or before the closing date of this RFQ.