RFQ/LOG/2022/25:APPOINTMENT OF A SUITABLE SERVICE PROVIDER TO PROVIDE RESOURCES TO IMPLEMENT MAINTENANCE PROCESSES AND LOADING OF EQUIPMENT DATA ON THE SABC’S SAP PLANT MAINTENANCE SYSTEM FOR A PERIOD OF SIX (6) MONTHS.

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 17 FEBRUARY 2022 CLOSING DATE & TIME 11 MARCH 2022 AT 12HOOPM

Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za For queries, please contact Blonde Ngoepe @ tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments SAP Maitenance RFQ 16 Feb 2022 (003)

File size: 212 KB Downloads: 10