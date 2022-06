Cancellation:RFQ/LOG/2022/22 APPOINTMENT OF A SUITABLE SERVICE PROVIDER TO REMOVE OLD AND REPLACE WITH NEW CONDENSOR PIPE TO THE CHILLER AS WELL AS TESTING AND COMMISSIONING OF THE INSTALLATION, AT SABC IN KWA-ZULU NATAL (“KZN”), DURBAN OFFICE ONCE OFF PROJECT

Attachments CANCELLATION LETTER_Condenser pipe for chiller_May 2022

File size: 112 KB Downloads: 11