RFQ/LOG/2022/134:APPOINTMENT OF A SUITABLE SERVICE PROVIDER FOR PROVISION OF PLUMBING AND GENERAL BUILDING MAINTENANCE SERVICES FOR SABC DURBAN OFFICES ON AN “AS AND WHEN” REQUIRED BASIS FOR A PERIOD OF 03 YEARS

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 31 AUGUST 2022 2022 CLOSING DATE & TIME 13 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 12H00 TO 20 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 12H00PM Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

The Tenderer shall have a CIDB Grading of minimum 1GB and 1SO or higher

For queries, please contact Nonjabulo Silangwe @ tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments PLUMBING AND BUILDING MAINTENANCE KZN ADDENDUM

File size: 327 KB Downloads: 15