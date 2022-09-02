RFQ/LOG/2022/127:APPOINTMENT OF A SUITABLE SERVICE PROVIDER FOR MAINTENANCE OF SPLIT UNIT TYPE, UNDER CEILING AND CASSETTE TYPE AIR CONDITIONERS, KWAZULU NATAL PROVINCE FOR 5 YEARS

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 02 SEPTEMBER 2022
CLOSING DATE & TIME 28 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 12H00PM
Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.
The Tenderer shall have a CIDB Grading of minimum 2ME or Higher, The Tenderer shall provide a valid certificate at the time of closing and at the time of award.
For queries, please contact Nonjabulo Silangwe @ tenderqueries@sabc.co.za
The SABC requests your quotation on the services listed above. Please furnish us with all the