Attachments

RFQ/LOG/2022/117:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR PROVISION OF MAINTENANCE, REPAIRS AND REPLACEMENT OF HVAC, SPLIT UNITS AND AIR HANDLING UNITS ON AN AS AND WHEN REQUIRED BASIS FOR SABC EASTERN CAPE PROVINCIAL OFFICES FOR A PERIOD OF THREE (3) YEARS.

RFQ ISSUE DATE 14 SEPTEMBER 2022

CLOSING DATE & TIME 11 OCTOBER 2022 AT 12H00

Quotations can be hand delivered to: SABC’s Tender Box, SABC Gqeberha Reception Area, Parsons Hill, Gqeberha, alternatively submissions can be emailed to: RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

The Tenderer shall have a CIDB Grading of minimum 3ME or higher. The Tenderer shall provide a valid and active certificate at the time of closing and at the time of award.

For queries, please contact Tando Oldjohn at: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.