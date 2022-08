RFQ/LOG/2022/115:MAINTENANCE AND REPAIRS OF INTERIOR/EXTERIOR CCTV CAMERAS AT SABC GQEBERHA OFFICE FOR A PERIOD OF TWENTY-FOUR (24) MONTHS.

TENDER COLLECTION OR ISSUE DATE 18 AUGUST 2022

BRIEFING SESSION & SITE VIEWING 23 AUGUST 2022 @ 10:00 TO 12:00 SABC PORT ELIZABETH (GQEBERHA), RECEPTION AREA, CONYNGHAM STREET, PARSONS’S HILL, PORT ELIZABETH RFQ DESCRIPTION MAINTENANCE AND REPAIRS OF INTERIOR/EXTERIOR CCTV CAMERAS AT SABC GQEBERHA OFFICE FOR A PERIOD OF TWENTY-FOUR (24) MONTHS.

CLOSING DATE & TIME 14 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 12H00

Submissions must be electronically submitted to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ or deliver to: SABC Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), Reception Area, Conyngham Street, Parsons’s Hill, Port Elizabeth on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

For queries, please contact Tando Oldjohn via email: tenderquieries@sabc.co.za