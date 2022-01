RFQ/LOG/2022/01:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER FOR GARDEN, GROUNDS AND INTERIOR PLANT MAINTENANCE SERVICES FOR SABC KZN FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE (5) YEARS

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 31 JANUARY 2022

CLOSING DATE & TIME 17 FEBRUARY 2022 @ 12:00

Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

For queries, please contact Doctor Baloyi via email: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za