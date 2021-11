RFQ/LOG/2021/152:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO PROVIDE PHYSICAL SECURITY SERVICES FOR SABC OFFICES IN TSHWANE FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT (08) MONTHS

TENDER ISSUE DATE 22 NOVEMBER 2021 . CLOSING DATE & TIME 01 DECEMBER 2021 AT 12H00 Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,

For queries, please contact Ayanda Danca via email: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments RFQ - physical security services for Tshwane Offices Nov 2021 final draft (002)

