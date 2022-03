RFQ/IT/2022/23:PROVISION OF IT DISASTER RECOVERY SERVICES, COMPRISING THE PROVISION OF SYNDICATED IT INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES AND SUPPORT OVER A PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 17 March 2022 NON-COMPULSORY BRIEFING SESSION N/A RFQ DESCRIPTION PROVISION OF IT DISASTER RECOVERY SERVICES, COMPRISING THE PROVISION OF SYNDICATED IT INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES AND SUPPORT OVER A PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS CLOSING DATE & TIME 22 MARCH AT 12HOOPM

Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED

For queries, please contact Thandeka Ngozi on email NgoziT@sabc.co.za