RFQ/IT/2022/142:SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND REPLACEMENT OF COMPUTER EQUIPMENT AND ACCESSORIES FOR SABC AS ONCE OFF PROJECT

TENDER ISSUE DATE 14 SEPTEMBER 2022

NON-COMPLUSORY BRIEFING SESSION N/A RFQ DESCRIPTION SUPPLY, DELIVERY AND REPLACEMENT OF COMPUTER EQUIPMENT AND ACCESSORIES FOR SABC AS ONCE OFF PROJECT.

CLOSING DATE & TIME 3 OCTOBER 2022 AT 12H00

Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,

For queries, please contact Namhla Siko via email: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za