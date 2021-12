RFQ/IT/2021/162:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO PROVIDE RENTAL OF 100 NOTEBOOKS FOR THE DURATION OF FIVE (5) MONTHS (JANUARY 2022 – MAY 2022) AT SABC.

TENDER ISSUE DATE 30 NOVEMBER 2021

CLOSING DATE & TIME 17 JANUARY 2022 @ 12H00

Submissions must be electronically submitted to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,

For queries, please contact Goniwe Avuyile via email: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

The SABC requests your quotation on the services listed above. Please furnish us with