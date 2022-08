RFQ/FIN/2022/108:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO DO AN ASSESSMENT OF THE SABC’S CURRENT SAP ERP ENVIRONMENT AND TO PROVIDE A RECOMMENDATION ON THE MOST SUITABLE TRANSITION PATH FOR ITS SAP UPGRADE AS A ONCE OFF PROJECT.

RFQ ISSUE DATE 17 AUGUST 2022 CLOSING DATE & TIME 09 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 12H00 Submissions must be electronically submitted to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ,

For queries, please contact Nyandano Nemukula on this email tenderenquiries@sabc.co.za Attachments RFQ SAP Upgrade RFQ_

