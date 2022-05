RFQ/ENG/2022/34:SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF NEW GYM EQUIPMENT AS ONCE OFF REQUIREMENT AS WELL AS PROVISION OF AFTER SALES SUPPORT AND MAINTENANACE SERVICES TO GYM EQUIPMENT FOR APERIOD OF FIVE (5) YEARS FOR SABC

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 18 MAY 2022 CLOSING DATE & TIME 01 JUNE 2022 AT 12HOO Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

For queries, please contact Masango Lerato on email tenderqueries@sabc.co.za Attachments Gym Upgrade- Equipment RFQ

Gym Upgrade- Equipment RFQ SABC FITNESS CENTRE (EQUIPMENT LIST)- ANNEXURE 1

