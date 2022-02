RFQ/EDU/2022/20:APPOINTMENT OF A SERVICE PROVIDER TO ASSIST SABC WITH EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT (ECD) WORKSHOPS, WORKSHOPS WILL TAKE PLACE IN 9 PROVINCES WITH 3 OUTREACH ACTIVATIONS PER PROVINCE.

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 17 FEBRUARY 2022

CLOSING DATE & TIME 09 MARCH 2022 @ 12:00

Submissions must be electronically emailed to RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

PLEASE NOTE THAT AS FROM 01 JULY 2016 COMPANIES THAT ARE NOT REGISTERED WITH CSD SHALL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

For queries, please contact: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za