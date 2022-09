RFQ / 2022 / L & D / CONTENT & NEWS COURSES

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 01 SEPTEMBER 2022

PROJECT CLOSING DATE & TIME 08 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 12HOOPM

Submissions must be emailed to: SABC RFQSubmissions@sabc.co.za on or before the closing date of this RFQ.

For queries, please contact Siphiwe Makhubo on email Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za