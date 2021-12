RFQ / 2021 / L & D / Sound Broadcasting Related Courses:PROVISION OF VARIOUS TRAINING INTERVENTION ON SOUND BROADCASTING RELATED COURSES FOR SABC AS ONCE OFF PROJECT

RFQ ISSUE `DATE 15 DECEMBER 2021 CLOSING DATE & TIME 01 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 12HOOPM Attachments RFQ L and D Sound Broadcast Related Courses

File size: 151 KB Downloads: 29