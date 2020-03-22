RFP TITLE: RFP/TVO/2021/2
SUPPLY, INSTALLATION AND INTEGRATION OF WIRELESS COMMUNICATION SYSTEM FOR
TELEVISION & RADIO BROADCAST FACILITIES
This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the Supply Installation
and Integration of Wireless Communication System for Television & Radio Broadcast Facilities
Tender documents are obtainable from 23 February 2021 from the following websites:
Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za
SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders
Closing Date: 22 March 2020
For enquiries contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg, SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road, Auckland
Park, Johannesburg, and Email: RFPsubmission@sabc.co.za
RFP/TVO/2021/2:SUPPLY, INSTALLATION AND INTEGRATION OF WIRELESS COMMUNICATION SYSTEM FOR TELEVISION & RADIO BROADCAST FACILITIES
RFP TITLE: RFP/TVO/2021/2