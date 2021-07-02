RFP TITLE: RFP/TVO/2021/24
3rd Party Distribution of SABC +1 Channels
This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the 3rd Party Distribution of SABC +1 Channels.
Tender documents are obtainable from 23 June 2021 from the following websites:
Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za
SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders
Briefing Date: 02 July 2021
Closing Date: 16 July 2021
For enquiries contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg, SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road, Auckland Park, Johannesburg, Email: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za