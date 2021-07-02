RFP/TVO/2021/24 :3rd Party Distribution of SABC +1 Channels

RFP TITLE: RFP/TVO/2021/24

3rd Party Distribution of SABC +1 Channels

This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the 3rd Party Distribution of SABC +1 Channels.

Tender documents are obtainable from 23 June 2021 from the following websites:

 Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za

 SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Briefing Date: 02 July 2021

Closing Date: 16 July 2021

For enquiries contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg, SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road, Auckland Park, Johannesburg, Email: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za