RFP/RIS/2021/6 :PROVISION OF PHYSICAL SECURITY SERVICES FOR SABC WESTERN CAPE PROVINCIAL OFFICES FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS

BID PROCESS EXPECTED DATES
Bid Advertisement Date  26 February 2021
Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)
Non – Compulsory Briefing Session Date & Time

See Annexure A (Guideline for Briefing Session)

  

 11 March 2021 @ 10h00am
Venue / Link for virtual Briefing Session SABC Sea point office: Auditorium

Bid Closing Date and Time  23 March 2021 @12h00pm
Contact details RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za
Preference point system 80/20

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever reason it deems fit.

