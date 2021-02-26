RFP/RIS/2021/6 :PROVISION OF PHYSICAL SECURITY SERVICES FOR SABC WESTERN CAPE PROVINCIAL OFFICES FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS

BID PROCESS EXPECTED DATES Bid Advertisement Date 26 February 2021 Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal (http://www.etenders.gov.za) SABC Website (http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/) Non – Compulsory Briefing Session Date & Time See Annexure A (Guideline for Briefing Session) 11 March 2021 @ 10h00am Venue / Link for virtual Briefing Session SABC Sea point office: Auditorium OR Join on your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting Learn More | Meeting options Bid Closing Date and Time 23 March 2021 @12h00pm Contact details RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za Preference point system 80/20

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever reason it deems fit.