RFP TITLE: RFP/RBF/2021/25
SUPPLY OF TURNKEY SOLUTION: REPLACEMENT OF PA SYSTEM & VEHICLE
This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the Supply of Turnkey
Solution: Replacement of PA System & Vehicle
Tender documents are obtainable from 08thJune 2021 from the following websites:
Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za
SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders
Closing Date: 29thJune 2021
For enquiries, contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg, SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road, Auckland
Park, Johannesburg, and Email: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za