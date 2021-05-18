RFP/RBF/2021/22:SUPPLY, DELIVERY OF STUDIO EQUIPMENT FOR ALL REGIONS OF THE SABC

Bid Advertisement Date 18 MAY 2021

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

Bid Closing Date and Time 11 JUNE 2021@12H00 noon

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever

reason it deems fit.

BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box

SABC Office

Radio Park

Henley Road; Auckland

Johannesburg

OR

EMAIL: RFPsubmissions@sabc.co.za