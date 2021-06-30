Attachments

RFP/RBF/2021/15 TURNKEY SOLUTION FOR: SUPPLY, DELIVERY, INSTALLATION AND CONFIGURATION OF CORE BROADCAST SYSTEMS, PERIPHERALS AND TECHNICAL FURNITURE FOR BLOEMFONTEIN’S LESEDI FM ON-AIR STUDIOS AND NEWS READING BOOTHS FACILITIES.

This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the turnkey solution for: Supply, delivery, installation and configuration of core broadcast systems, peripherals and technical furniture for Bloemfontein’s Lesedi FM on-air studios and News reading booths facilities.

Tender documents are obtainable from 23 June 2021 from the following websites:

 Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za

 SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Briefing Date: 30 June 2021

Closing Date: 16 July 2021