RFP/RBF/2020/47:ACQUISITION OF HARDWARE FOR RADIO PLAYOUT EMERGENCY SYSTEM

This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the Acquisition of Hardware for Radio Playout Emergency System.

Tender documents are obtainable from 09 December 2020 from the following websites:

 SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Closing Date: 15 January 2020

For enquiries contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg, SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road, Auckland Park, Johannesburg, Email: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za