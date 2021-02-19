RFP/LOG/2021/4:MAINTENANCE OF OUTDOOR GARDEN SERVICES & INDOOR PLANTS FOR SABC AUCKLAND PARK OFFICES FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE (5) YEARS (NO DOMESTIC GARDENS)

EXPECTED TIMEFRAME
|BID PROCESS
|EXPECTED DATES
|Bid Advertisement Date
|19 February 2021
|Bid Documents Available From
|National Treasury’s tender portal
SABC Website
|Bid Closing Date and Time
|18 March 2021 @12h00pm
|Contact details
|tenderqueries@sabc.co.za
The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever reason it deems fit.
BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box
SABC Office
Radio Park
Henley Road; Auckland
Johannesburg
OR
Electronically to: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za
During the COVID-19 pandemic, bidders may submit bids in the tender box or electronically until further notice. Refer to Document A for Conditions to be observed when bidding.
Late Bid submissions will not be accepted for consideration by the SABC