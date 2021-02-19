RFP/LOG/2021/4:MAINTENANCE OF OUTDOOR GARDEN SERVICES & INDOOR PLANTS FOR SABC AUCKLAND PARK OFFICES FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE (5) YEARS (NO DOMESTIC GARDENS)

EXPECTED TIMEFRAME

BID PROCESS EXPECTED DATES
Bid Advertisement Date 19 February 2021
Bid Documents Available From National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)
Bid Closing Date and Time 18 March 2021 @12h00pm
Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

 

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever reason it deems fit.

 

BIDS DELIVERY                               SABC’s Tender Box            

SABC Office

Radio Park

Henley Road; Auckland

Johannesburg

            OR

 

Electronically to:                               tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, bidders may submit bids in the tender box or electronically until further notice. Refer to Document A for Conditions to be observed when bidding.

Late Bid submissions will not be accepted for consideration by the SABC

Attachments