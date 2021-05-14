RFP/LOG/2021/14:APPOINTMENT OF CONTRACTOR FOR BUILDING, CIVIL AND FIRE SUPPRESSION WORKS FOR A RECOMMENDED PERIOD OF SIX (06) MONTHS

Bid Advertisement Date 14 May 2021

(http://www.etenders.gov.za

CIDB Website

(hhtp://www.cidb.org.za/tenders)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

20 May 2021@11H00am

Venue / Link for virtual Briefing Session

Non-Compulsory Briefing session to be

conducted via MS Teams

Bid Closing Date and Time 28 May 2021@12H00 noon

Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever

reason it deems fit.

BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box

SABC Office

Radio Park

Henley Road; Auckland

Johannesburg

OR

RFPsubmissions@sabc.co.za