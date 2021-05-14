RFP/LOG/2021/14:APPOINTMENT OF CONTRACTOR FOR BUILDING, CIVIL AND FIRE SUPPRESSION WORKS FOR A RECOMMENDED PERIOD OF SIX (06) MONTHS

Bid Advertisement Date 14 May 2021

(http://www.etenders.gov.za
CIDB Website
(hhtp://www.cidb.org.za/tenders)
SABC Website
(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

20 May 2021@11H00am

Venue / Link for virtual Briefing Session
Non-Compulsory Briefing session to be
conducted via MS Teams

Bid Closing Date and Time 28 May 2021@12H00 noon
Contact details tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever
reason it deems fit.

BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box
SABC Office
Radio Park
Henley Road; Auckland
Johannesburg
OR
RFPsubmissions@sabc.co.za

