RFP/IT/2021/5 SUPPLY, INSTALLATION AND CONFIGURATION OF ENTERPRISE IT MONITORING SOLUTION

This RFP calls for suitably qualified service providers to submit proposals for the Appointment

of a Service Provider for the Supply, Installation and Configuration of Enterprise IT Monitoring

Solution

Tender documents are obtainable from 26th February 2021 from the following websites:

 Government E-Portal http://www.etenders.gov.za

 SABC Website http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders

Closing Date: 29th March 2021

For enquiries contact the Tender Office in Johannesburg, SABC – Radio Park, Henley Road,

Auckland Park, Johannesburg, and Email: RFPsubmissions@sabc.co.za