BID PROCESS EXPECTED DATES
Bid Advertisement Date 22 June 2021
Bid Documents Available From
National Treasury’s tender portal
(http://www.etenders.gov.za)
SABC Website
(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)
Briefing Session
NONE
Bid Closing Date and Time 23 July 2021 @ 12H:00 pm
Contact details RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za
Preference point system 80/20
The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever
reason it deems fit.
BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box
SABC Office
Radio Park
Henley Road; Auckland
Johannesburg
OR
ELECTRONIC SUBMISSION RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za
RFP/IT/2021/29:PROVISION OF RADIO PLAYOUT & SCHEDULE COPY SOFTWARE FOR AN EMERGENCY RADIO PLAYOUT SYSTEM FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS
