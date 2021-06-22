RFP/IT/2021/29:PROVISION OF RADIO PLAYOUT & SCHEDULE COPY SOFTWARE FOR AN EMERGENCY RADIO PLAYOUT SYSTEM FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS

BID PROCESS EXPECTED DATES

Bid Advertisement Date 22 June 2021

Bid Documents Available From

National Treasury’s tender portal

(http://www.etenders.gov.za)

SABC Website

(http://www.sabc.co.za/sabc/tenders/)

Briefing Session

NONE

Bid Closing Date and Time 23 July 2021 @ 12H:00 pm

Contact details RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za

Preference point system 80/20

The SABC retains the right to change the timeframe whenever necessary and for whatever

reason it deems fit.

BIDS DELIVERY SABC’s Tender Box

SABC Office

Radio Park

Henley Road; Auckland

Johannesburg

OR

ELECTRONIC SUBMISSION RFPSubmissions@sabc.co.za